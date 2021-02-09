RIP Rajiv Kapoor: The actor who will be best remembered for Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
On Tuesday, the Kapoor family of Bollywood lost one of its own - the youngest son of late Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, died in Mumbai at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
Like many members of his illustrious film family, Rajiv also followed in the footsteps of his father and older brothers. He made his acting debut in 1983, with a film called Ek Jaan Hain Hum. However, it was with the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, directed by Raj Kapoor, that he got his first taste of stardom.
He went on to work in a number of films after that - Aasmaan (1984), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988), with his last film being Zimmedaar in 1990. Post that, he turned to direction and production.
As a producer, he is best remembered for producing Henna in 1991. Henna had caught public's fancy as Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar played the female lead in the film. It was a complete RK venture, with Rishi Kapoor starring in the lead role and elder brother Randhir Kapoor directing it.
Rajiv also produced Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor-starrer, Prem Granth, but the film bombed at the box office. His last production was Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna's Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999. The film's tepid response (it was described as below average) in some ways contributed to Rajiv withdrawing from films.
Rajiv will be best remembered for his lover boy image in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Also read: Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
With his death, the Kapoor family has lost another member in close succession. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest in 2018. Raj Kapoor's older daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda, died in January 2020. Shortly after her death, Rishi succumbed to cancer in April 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Karisma, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
- Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs
- Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan
- Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox