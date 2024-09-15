Rajpal Yadav flatters Vidya Balan with compliment: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein main jo kuchh bhi hu…’

While no teaser or trailer of the long-awaited film has been released so far, the cast of Anees Bazmee's horror comedy threequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been spotted filming promotional material for the upcoming Diwali release. Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav were clicked by the paparazzi while shooting in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. (Also Read: Not just Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Vidya Balan's Indira Gandhi series also awaiting a go-ahead) Rajpal Yadav flatters Vidya Balan with praise during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions

Rajpal Yadav praises Vidya Balan

Kartik and Triptii posed separately on the sets in a shiny black bandhgala and a printed red sari with a shimmery golden blouse respectively. As Vidya greeted Rajpal on her way to pose for the cameras, the paparazzi requested them to pose together. Vidya, in a black anarkali, and Rajpal, in a white kurta-pyjama and a turqoise sherwani, happily complied.

Rajpal then told the photographers, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein main jo bhi hu, inki wajah se hu (Whatever I am in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it's all thanks to her),” pointing at Vidya, who laughed and replied, “Kuchh bhi (whatever).” Rajpal then explained to her how her memorable portrayal of the iconic villain, Manjulika, in the first instalment helped turn Bhool Bhulaiyaa into a franchise. Vidya then thanked Rajpal for the high praise.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit in a role that's being kept a surprise. Madhuri and Vidya are also expected to have a dance-off in the threequel. Vidya will reprise her role of Manjulika from the first part, a blockbuster directed by Priyadarshan that released in 2007. It starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The second part released in 2022, with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu as the star cast. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it became a rare huge hit during the pandemic. Kartik will reprise his role of ghosthunter Rooh Baba in the threequel. Triptii has also entered the franchise and will be cast opposite him.

Rajpal Yadav is the only actor who has appeared in all the three instalments of the franchise, as Chhote Pandit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in cinemas on Diwali and clash with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn.