Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’

Rajpal Yadav lost his father, Naurang Yadav, on Friday. The actor rushed to Delhi from Thailand after the demise, a day after his father was admitted to AIIMS. (Also Read: 'Baby John flopped as audience had already seen Theri', says Rajpal Yadav, reveals how Varun Dhawan took the failure) Rajpal Yadav mourns the loss of his father Naurang Yadav.

Rajpal's emotional post for father

Rajpal took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared a picture in which he's seen smiling and hugging his father. Rajpal wrote in the caption, “Saathiyon aaj hamari energy hamari shakti hamare jivan ke yodha hamare pujya pita ji aaj nhi hai hum logo ke beech mein lekin unka ashirwad aur unse lee hui prerna sadev hamare saath thi hai aur rahegi (Friends, today, my energy, my power, my life's warrior, my respected father is not among us today, but his blessings and inspiration will stay with us forever). Love you all, aap sab ke ashirwad ke liye bohot bohot dhanyawad! (Thanks a lot for all your blessings) (folded hands and red heart emojis).”

Rajpal gets death threat

The death of Rajpal's father comes a few days after the actor received death threats from Pakistan. The Mumbai police registered a case after threat mails were sent to people from the entertainment industry, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav and choreographer Remo D’Souza. The Amboli police registered an FIR after a mail was sent from a person named “Vishnu” to actor Rajpal Yadav on December 14 last year. The mail threatened to harm the actor, his family and comedian Kapil Sharma, the official said.

“We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you,” the email said, asking them to “treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality”. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the mail, sent from the mail ID 'don99284@gmail.com', was sent from Pakistan, the police official said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Rajpal was last seen in Kalees' action thriller Baby John last year.