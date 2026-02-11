‘Rajpal Yadav's house was like langar’: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke of his friend helping struggling actors

Actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to Tihar jail on February 4 in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. Following news of his surrender, several people from the film industry have stepped forward to support him. An interview of his old friend, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with The Lallantop has now resurfaced, in which the actor details how Rajpal’s house was like a langar for struggling actors. Nawazuddin Siddiqui once revealed how Rajpal Yadav would feed struggling actors for free.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Rajpal Yadav helping struggling actors In June 2024, Nawazuddin spoke about his decades-long friendship with Rajpal. He said that Rajpal and he studied together at Bharatendu Natya Academy (BNA) in Lucknow and National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. The actor even said, “We only took training in acting for five years. If we speak academically, Rajpal and I have the most education in this industry (in acting). We don’t look like it, but we’re the most educated actors here (laughs). He is an amazing human being.”

Adding how when Rajpal began getting good work, he continued to support struggling actors, Nawazuddin said, “A lot of people would eat at his home when Rajpal began to get good work, and he never complained. He always helped people. Not just me, when a lot of actors were struggling, his house was like a langar (communal free kitchen). Anybody could come and eat there. He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being.”

Rajpal Yadav sent to Tihar jail in cheque bounce case The legal dispute Rajpal faces dates back to 2010. The Delhi High Court rejected his final attempt to avoid imprisonment after a series of cheque-dishonour cases. He was directed to surrender to the jail authorities. Before surrendering at Tihar Jail, the actor shared an emotional statement with the media. “What should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, I am all alone. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own,” he said.

Rajpal had reportedly taken a loan of ₹5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. When the film underperformed at the box office, he failed to pay back the loan. Over the years, the outstanding amount had accumulated to ₹9 crore, including interest and penalties. Following the court’s order, Rajpal surrendered himself to Tihar Jail on February 5. Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, and others have come forward to help Rajpal. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also appealed to the film and television industry to stand with him.