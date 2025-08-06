‘Jawan is a relevant film’: Shah Rukh Khan's friend Viveck Vaswani defends his National Award win

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win created a buzz on social media. Many argued that the actor should have got the Best Actor award for his films like Swades and Chak De India, rather than for Jawan. Now, his Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman producer Viveck Vaswani has defended his National Award win, calling Jawan “a relevant film”. Viveck Vaswani says Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a relevant film.

Viveck Vaswani defends Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

On Tuesday, Viveck, who not only co-produced SRK's film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman but also acted in the film and played the role of Lovechand Kukreja, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Just putting it out there. It’s a National Award. It’s not small. And Jawaan was a great performance and a relevant film for the times. And Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most ethical people in the industry, I’ve known him longer than SRK! 🙏”

Earlier, when the National Awards were announced on August 1, the filmmaker also congratulated Shah Rukh for the Best Actor win and wrote, “Congratulations @iamsrk on the National Award! Very late but very very deserving!” SRK replied to him, “thank you for the wishes. All started with you. Raju finally ban gaya gentleman.”

Shah Rukh shared the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan with Vikrant Massey for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Another National Award win that grabbed headlines was The Kerala Story winning two National Awards, Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematographer for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the movie King. The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. While the full cast has not been revealed yet, reports state that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff might also be a part of the film. The film is currently under production and the release date is yet to be announced.