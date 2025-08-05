Ashish Chanchlani calls out ‘forced hatred’ against Shah Rukh Khan after his National Award win for Jawan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. However, many on social media were disappointed with SRK winning the award for Jawan. Actor Urvashi also questioned the National Award jury over SRK's win. Now, YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani has called out the ‘forced hatred’ towards Jawan. Ashish Chanchlani talks about 'forced hatred' against Jawan.

Ashish Chanchlani on hatred towards Jawan

On Monday, Ashish took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out the negativity directed at Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, writing, “Will never understand this forced ‘hatred’ for #Jawan. It’s my most favourite SRK film after Chak De. It was entertaining and also beautifully shot.”

While many agreed with Ashish’s statement, others defended their criticism. One user wrote, “There’s no hatred, the movie is good, but honestly, it’s not good enough to deserve a National Award. SRK should have already been given the award for movies like Swades, Chak De India, or My Name is Khan — but Jawan... umm, come on!! Vicky Kaushal was more deserving for Sam Bahadur.” Another added, “Because Swades and Chak De were far better films compared to Jawan. Why didn’t they give the award for Swades back then instead of awarding it to Hum Tum?”

Shah Rukh Khan shared the National Award for Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, who won it for his performance in 12th Fail. Days after the announcement, actor Urvashi, who won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Ullozhukku, questioned the criteria used by the jury to honour SRK with the Best Actor award while considering Vijayaraghavan for Best Supporting Actor.

About Jawan

Released in 2023, Jawan is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh in dual roles, alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, among others. The film follows the story of a vigilante who takes on corruption and injustice while confronting secrets from his past. It was praised for its gripping narrative, mass appeal, and SRK’s powerful performance. Jawan became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, earning ₹1160 crore worldwide, further cementing Khan’s box-office dominance.