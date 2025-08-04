'How did Shah Rukh Khan win Best Actor?': Urvashi questions National Awards jury's ‘fairness’ towards Vijayaraghavan

The announcement of the 71st National Film Awards on August 1 brought immense joy to Shah Rukh Khan's fans as the superstar clinched his first-ever National Award for Best Actor (Jawan) after 33 years. However, the decision has not gone unchallenged. Actor Urvashi, who won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku, raised concerns about the fairness of the jury and questioned the criteria used to honour SRK with the prestigious award. Urvashi questions Shah Rukh Khan winning National Award for Best Actor while Vijayaraghavan winning Best Supporting Actor.

Urvashi questions Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

In conversation with Asianet News, Urvashi asked, “Vijayaraghavan is such a great actor. What exactly did the jury consider to distinguish between Vijayaraghavan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor? On what criteria? We should raise such questions, as we too are taxpaying citizens. Kutettan (referring to Vijayaraghavan) has decades of experience in cinema. The film wasn’t a big-budget, 250-day shoot kind of project like those in other languages.”

She further added, “I was initially approached to play his pair in Pookkaalam. Still, I declined because the role required me to undergo a significant physical transformation, for which I would have had to be in the makeup chair for several hours. I told them, even if you pay me crores, I wouldn’t do it. But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention. How is he only a supporting actor? On what basis was that decided? That’s all I’m asking — there must be some fairness.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail. Vijayaraghavan, meanwhile, was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a 100-year-old man in the 2023 Malayalam film Pookkaalam, where he starred opposite K. P. A. C. Leela. Urvashi shared the Best Supporting Actress award with Janki Bodiwala, recognised for her performance in the Gujarati film Vash.

About Urvashi

Urvashi is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. With a career spanning over four decades, she has appeared in more than 700 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. She began her journey as a child artiste at the age of 10 and has since won two National Film Awards, six Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Some of her acclaimed works include Kazhakam, Achuvinte Amma, and Charles Enterprises, among others.