After his National Award win, Shah Rukh Khan thanks man he ‘started it all with’. It’s not Salman Khan or Karan Johar

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for actor Shah Rukh Khan after his National Award win. The 71st National Film Awards were announced, recognising Shah Rukh as Best Actor for his performance in Atlee's Jawan. Reacting to the news, one of Shah Rukh's oldest friends also wished him. Shah Rukh Khan won the National Award for the first time in his career.

Shah Rukh Khan's friend wishes him for National Award win

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Viveck Vaswani shared an old picture of Shah Rukh smiling at him. He wrote, "Congratulations @iamsrk on the National Award! Very late but very, very deserving!" Responding to him, Shah Rukh replied, "Thank u for the wishes. All started with you. Raju finally ban gaya gentleman."

About Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Shah Rukh and Viveck were in the 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. While Shah Rukh played Raj 'Raju' Mathur, Viveck played Lovechand Kukreja. The romantic comedy-drama was directed by Aziz Mirza and produced by G P Sippy. Viveck was the co-producer of the film. Apart from the duo, the film also featured Amrita Singh, Juhi Chawla, and Nana Patekar.

Viveck and Shah Rukh's friendship goes back decades

When Shah Rukh first arrived in Mumbai, Viveck helped him. Shah Rukh even stayed at his house. Apart from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, they acted together in English Babu Desi Mem, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and King Uncle.

What Viveck had said about his relationship with Shah Rukh

Last year, speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Viveck said that he hadn't met or spoken with Shah Rukh for several years. "SRK has 17 phones, and I have one number. I called him after Jawan, but he didn’t pick up. When I was in the shower, he called back, but I could not answer. He runs an empire, so I am okay."

“We don’t have a relationship. We don’t talk. We don’t meet, but when we do, it’s as if the years were not there. I am not a suburbanite. I am a teacher. I am the dean of a school. I work 18 hours a day. I travel by bus, local train, and Shah Rukh is a superstar,” he had added.

Viveck is currently working as the dean of a school.

Shah Rukh had thanked Viveck

Last year on his birthday, Viveck wished Shah Rukh on X. Responding to the tweet, the actor wrote, "Thanks my friend…and convincer of making me join the industry. Love u and a big hug. Keep making people happy."

What Shah Rukh said about his win

After winning the National Award for Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a gratitude message on social media, thanking his fans for their support. "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad (Thank you Indian govt for the honour). Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," he wrote in the post.

The 2024 action-drama features Shah Rukh in a double role as father and son alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others. The film tells the story of Azad, a jailer of an all-female prison, who works with the women inmates against the corrupt system.

About Shah Rukh's next film

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Reportedly, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are will be part of the film. An official cast announcement is yet to be made.