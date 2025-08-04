What does ‘sesquipedalion’ even mean? Shah Rukh Khan channels inner Shashi Tharoor after his tweet on National Award win

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently achieved a landmark moment in his illustrious career—winning his first National Award after more than 30 years in the industry. He was honoured for his powerful performance in Atlee's 2023 action blockbuster Jawan. The recognition marks a significant milestone, acknowledging SRK's enduring impact on Indian cinema. Politician Shashi Tharoor congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his National Award win, calling him a national treasure. SRK humorously responded, referencing Tharoor's elaborate vocabulary while expressing gratitude for the praise.

SRK's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor's congratulatory message

Following the announcement, politician and wordsmith Shashi Tharoor extended his congratulations, posting on social media, “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations.” True to his wit, Shah Rukh responded with a humorous and self-deprecating quip: "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha," he joked.

For context, the words magniloquent and sesquipedalian are a playful nod to Tharoor’s famously elaborate vocabulary. Magniloquent means speaking in a lofty or grandiose style. Sesquipedalian refers to the use of long, often obscure words—or someone who tends to use such words.

Shah Rukh pays gratitude after winning the award

After receiving the National Award, Shah Rukh expressed heartfelt gratitude in a video message:

"Namaskar and Adab. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime." He thanked the jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, his directors, producers, family, and fans.

In true SRK style, he ended with: "This award is for you, as each award is. And yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theaters and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand. Ready!"

In his caption, he added: “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today.”

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, portraying both a soldier and a vigilante. Directed by Atlee, the film combines mass appeal with social commentary, tackling themes like justice, corruption, and father-son dynamics. With its stylised action sequences, emotional depth, and blockbuster soundtrack, Jawan resonated with audiences across the country, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.