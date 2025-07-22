Rakesh Roshan shares 1st post after undergoing angioplasty: ‘Both my carotid arteries to brain were above 75% blocked’

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan talked about his health in his first post after undergoing angioplasty recently. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rakesh shared a photo from the hospital in which he interacted with his medical team and shook hands with a nurse. Rakesh Roshan shared a post about his health on Instagram.

Rakesh Roshan opens up on his recent hospitalisation

Rakesh wrote how, during a routine checkup, he found out that the "carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked". "This week has been truly eye-opening. During a routine full-body health check-up, the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which, if ignored, could be potentially dangerous," he wrote.

Rakesh talked about getting a procedure done

After the "preventative procedures" were completed, he was discharged from the hospital. "I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now, fully recovered, and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned," he added.

Rakesh on importance of getting a health checkup done

"A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all," concluded Rakesh.

Hrithik Roshan ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Anil Kapoor react to post

Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor posted fire and fist emojis. Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Rakesh's son-actor Hrithik Roshan, posted red heart, folded hands and fist emojis. Suniel Shetty also posted a red heart, fire, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Looking great, sir."

When Sunaina spoke about Rakesh's health

Recently, his daughter Sunaina Roshan informed fans about her father's health. Talking with Amar Ujala Digital, Sunaina said, “Yes, papa had an angioplasty in his neck, but he’s perfectly fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He’s resting."