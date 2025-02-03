Rakesh Roshan was 'hurt' when he couldn't find father Roshan's songs on retro song jukebox: 'His work deserved better'

The new Netflix docu-series The Roshans gives fans a peak into the lives of the family of the late composer Roshan. The series features interviews from Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, along with several biggies from Bollywood. The show's creator, filmmaker Shashi Ranjan, speaks to HT about its genesis and more. (Also read: Rakesh Roshan says he and Hrithik Roshan 'can't toot their own horn': 'It does cause problems but our success speaks') Rakesh Roshan felt his father, composer Roshan's work was neglected.

Rakesh Roshan was hurt by neglect towards father Roshan

Ranjan felt there was a space to tell the story of the late Roshan in this format, which compelled him to make the series. "There is no documentation in the audiovisual format in India. So, there was the space. Then Roshan saahab's work speaks for itself," he says.

Roshan Nagrath, popularly known by his first name, was a music composer in Hindi films from 1948-67. While he gave several chartbusters and all-time classics, his name is rarely taken in the same breath as contemporaries like Naushad, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, or even juniors like RD Burman. Ranjan says this irked his son, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, providing impetus for the docu-series.

He recalled an incident, "I was at his (Rakesh Roshan's) Khandala farmhouse. I sing Roshan saahab's songs a lot, and he appreciated it. He then mentioned that a company had brought out an instrument of retro songs. It had playlists of several composers, singers, and even lyricists. He said, 'Shashi, I was so sad that when I searched my father's name, it wasn't there.' I think it hurt him somewhere."

How The Roshans came to being

Ranjan says that he then suggested a documentary on Roshan saahab's life "because people should know his work" and that "his work deserved better". Rakesh Roshan eventually suggested a docu-series on the younger generations of the family as well, and thus, The Roshans was born.

The Roshans is now streaming on Netflix.