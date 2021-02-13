IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha Dhupia says her wedding with Angad Bedi invited judgement from people

From Rakhi Sawant entering the Bigg Boss 14 finale to Neha Dhupia talking about her wedding with Angad Bedi, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Kangana Ranaut recounts ‘chronicles of an opinionated woman’ amid protests against Dhaakad shoot: ‘I had to change car'

Kangana Ranaut has said she has now gained an increased police cover as protests were carried out against her to stop the shoot of her film Dhaakad in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The actor, who has been quite vocal against the farmer protests in India, accused Congress workers of stopping her shoot.

(Read full story here)

Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend

Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling everyone that Paras Chhabra was not at fault for supporting Rubina Dilaik, but everyone else was to be blamed as they could not play in a winning style.

(Read full story here)

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'

Neha Dhupia, in a new video, reminisced about her wedding with Angad Bedi and how it was different from the norm. She said that their low-key gurdwara wedding invited a lot of judgment from people.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted' at the end

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Without naming names, the actor wrote that she'd eventually feel like she'd lost herself towards the end of a relationship.

(Read full story here)

Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
All seems fine between Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
