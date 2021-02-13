Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha Dhupia says her wedding with Angad Bedi invited judgement from people
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Kangana Ranaut recounts ‘chronicles of an opinionated woman’ amid protests against Dhaakad shoot: ‘I had to change car'
Kangana Ranaut has said she has now gained an increased police cover as protests were carried out against her to stop the shoot of her film Dhaakad in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The actor, who has been quite vocal against the farmer protests in India, accused Congress workers of stopping her shoot.
Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni
Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling everyone that Paras Chhabra was not at fault for supporting Rubina Dilaik, but everyone else was to be blamed as they could not play in a winning style.
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'
Neha Dhupia, in a new video, reminisced about her wedding with Angad Bedi and how it was different from the norm. She said that their low-key gurdwara wedding invited a lot of judgment from people.
Priyanka Chopra on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted' at the end
Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Without naming names, the actor wrote that she'd eventually feel like she'd lost herself towards the end of a relationship.
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
