Rakhi Vijan says ex-sister-in-law Raveena Tandon treated her ‘like a sister’ while talking about her divorce

Actor Rakhi Vijan, who was married to Raveena Tandon’s brother Rajeev Tandon from 2004-10, recently spoke about how her relationship with her ex-husband turning sour had nothing to do with the rest of the family. Talking to Bollywood Thikana, she even revealed that Raveena has always treated her ‘like a sister’. (Also Read: Raveena Tandon reveals Karan Johar's shocking question before using her name in Kar Gayi Chull song: ‘Vo mujhe marega’) Raveena Tandon with Rakhi Vijan at her pre-wedding ceremony in 2004.

Rakhi Vijan on divorcing Raveena Tandon’s brother

Rakhi laid it all bare that she stayed away from the media because they have always dragged Raveena in while talking about her relationship with Rajeev. She said, “I have tried to avoid the press because they always bring up my past and say something about the family. Raveena and I were like sisters. Let me make it clear. We were really good to each other. Raveena and I had a lot of fun. She treated me like a sister, and I did the same. We would fight, make up, go to parties, enjoy and be loving towards each other.”

She then stated that her ex-husband, Rajeev, was also a good person, and they only separated because their relationship did not work out. “The person I got married to is also good. We tried, and we separated only because our relationship didn’t work out. But that has got nothing to do with Raveena Tandon, her mother, her father. It was between a couple. So there is no controversy,” said Rakhi.

About Rakhi Vijan

Rakhi was a rage in the 1990s for playing Sweety in the popular TV show Hum Paanch. She began her career with Dekh Bhai Dekh and acted in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Naagin 4. She was also a contestant on the second season of Bigg Boss but was evicted in 12 days.

Rakhi has also acted in a few films in her career, like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, and Krrish 3. Raveena was most recently seen in the 2024 films Patna Shuklla and Ghudchadi, apart from the web series Karmma Calling. She is touted to star in Housefull 5 soon.