Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kangana Ranaut misses brother; Farah Khan, Riddhima Kapoor, other celebs wish ‘Happy Rakhi'

Bollywood celebs are wishing their loved ones and their fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a photo with her brother Aksht Ranaut on the occasion. She said she misses him because they could not celebrate Rakhi together this year. Filmmaker Farah Khan's triplets celebrated Raksha Bandhan as she shared their photo while wishing fans a happy Raksha Bandhan. Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Riddhima Kapoor also shared photos to mark the festival. Read more: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and kids goof around as Sanjay Kapoor shares family pics, says ‘Happy birthday and Rakhi, sister'

Sharing a photo from an old celebration on Raksha Bandhan with her brother, Kananga wrote in Hindi on Instagram Stories, “Best wishes for Raksha Bandhan." In the throwback picture of the sister-brother duo, while the actor was all smiles, her brother gave a goofy expression as he showed off the rakhis that his sisters had tied around his wrist.

Kangana Ranaut with her brother and sister; Farah Khan’s triplets during their Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Kangana also informed her Instagram followers why she was not celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother this year. “Missing Aksht Ranaut as you are travelling and I am down with dengue, (hence) sharing this throwback.” Kangana shared another throwback photo to mark the occasion, which featured her posing with her brother as well as sister Rangoli Chandel.

Sharing a photo of her children Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder and Czar Kunder, Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, “Brothers and sisters… mine are now at the age where I have to pay them to hug each other.” She shared her post along with the hashtag ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’. Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey commented on the photo, “Adorable.” Reality TV personality and actor Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo, while Farhan Akhtar posed with Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar in his Raksha Bandhan post.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared a photo with his cousin Farah, and sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, as he wished them on Raksha Bandhan. “Best sisters ever,” he wrote as he tagged them and posted their group picture along with the hashtag ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi commented on his photo, and wrote, “Liar.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with her husband Anand Ahuja’s first child together, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo posted by her cousin Anshula Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan. She had shared a photo with her cousins-- brothers, sisters and siblings, including actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned their candid group photo, where almost everyone seemed to look away from the camera, “This OG (original) ‘where them eyes at?’ gang has my whole heart. Happy Rakhi.”

Riddhima Kapoor shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Nikhil Nanda on Raksha Bandhan.

Actor Huma Qureshi shared two photos with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, on Raksha Bandhan. “Expectation versus Reality! Happy Rakhi my jaan (my life). We protect each other while being cartoons together for life,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor also shared a series of photos to mark the festival.



The jewellery designer posed with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, in one of the photos she shared on Instagram Stories. She wished her followers, “Happy Raksha Bandhan.” She also shared some solo pictures of her cousin brothers, actors Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, as well as businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is married to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan.

