Rakul Preet Singh calls dad her 'role model,' boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani says 'I know where you get the discipline from'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh penned a heartfelt birthday note for her father Kulwinder Singh on Instagram, calling him her “role model.” She also shared photos of herself with her father and mother. Rakul's boyfriend, actor/producer Jackky Bhagnani reacted to the post. Read More: Rakul Preet Singh visits Taj Mahal with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, fans want him to sing Suno Na Sangemarmar for her

Sharing her family photos, Rakul wrote, “Happppppy happy bdayyyy to my inspiration, my role model. I look up to you every single day for the fearless strong person you are, for all the knowledge and wisdom you have. I’m the luckiest to have you guide me through everything, always. I love you to the moon and back my popsiii. Have the best year ever and I promise to make you proud always."

Rakul's boyfriend Jackky commented on the post, “Waaaahhhhhh clearly I know where you get the discipline from.” Rakul replied to the comment with tongue out emojis. One fan commented on the post, “Ab jald he Jackky sir bhi family photos mein dikhenge with you (Now soon, Jackky sir will also become a part of your family photos). God bless."

Jackky and Rakul were recently spotted visiting Agra's Taj Mahal together. Rakul later posted a series of picture from the Agra shoot on her Instagram handle.

Last year, on Rakul's 31st birthday, Jackky shared a picture, in which he was holding her hand, as he made their relationship official. He wrote with it, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul had recently said in an interview that she and Jackky don't believe in hiding their relationship but also don't want to make headlines. She told Film Companion, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

“It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he,” she added.

Read More: Rakul Preet Singh on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘There is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship’

Rakul has several releases lined up in 2022. These include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead, Chhatriwali. Whereas Jackky is currently producing epic historical drama film Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, which is slated to release in April this year. He is also working on Mission Cinderella as a producer. The film will star Rakul and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON