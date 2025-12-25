Ram Gopal Varma analyses why cinema biggies are not praising Dhurandhar, foresees bleak future for pan-India movies

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar enters its fourth week tomorrow and also, likely the ₹1000 club soon. Amid all this, director Ram Gopal Varma has noticed an awkward silence from major names of Indian cinema, with no one praising the film. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on why that would be happening. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar got another batch of praise from Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV gushes about Dhurandhar again

He wrote that the film is stuff of nightmares for cinema biggies. “Whenever a path breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes , the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match it’s standards ..So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films.”

He also predicted a bleak future for pan-India movie currently in production. “This is even more true of all the so called pan india biggies which are right now under various stages of production.. They were all written and mounted , modelled on the films made before #dhurandhar which is the exact opposite of what they all believed will work .. what’s even more worrisome is that #dhurandhar apart from being a omega hit also is the most discussed film since the last 50 years.”

RGV gave the allegory of Dhurandhar as a big, scary dog that haunts you just by their existence. “Everyone of us experienced an incident like we going to visit someone’s house and we see a large scary looking dog which keeps staring at us .. Inspite of the owner assuring it’s harmless and advises us to ignore it, the tension will remain and will keep growing and we can’t resist seeing it from the corner of our eyes .. #Durandhar will be like that monstrous dog which will be invisibly pacing around in every production office wherever the upcoming biggies are being made .. They will try their level best to even avoid uttering the dog’s name, but it will keep loitering in all their minds ..To that extent #dhurandhar will actually be like a HORROR film for all those makers who believed in the earlier template of VFX ridden, expensive sets, item song ridden and the Hero worship template ..And now in #dhurandhar with the film being worshipped instead of the star, they would be getting crucified in their own self created dungeon of masala films .. But no matter how much they wish the dog won’t go away .. it will be here to bite whenever their next film releases.”

He concluded, “More than anything else @AdityaDharFilms is forcing the industry people to look at their own films in the mirror, in comparison to the beautiful looking #dhurandhar.”

When Aditya Dhar reacted to RGV's praise

Earlier, In another long post on X, Varma, known for Hindi movies such as Rangeela, Satya and Company, said Dhar's film has "completely and single handedly" changed the future of Indian cinema.

Dhar, who debut with "Uri: The Surgical Strike", responded by sharing his admiration for the filmmaker's past movies.

"I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema. Your films didn’t teach me how to make movies — they taught me how to think dangerously," Dhar said.

About Dhurandhar

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in theatres on December 5. Its box office collection in India has already crossed ₹500 crore. The worldwide box office collection of the film is over ₹700 crore.

The film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

It is produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios.