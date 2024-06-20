Ramanand Sagar's grandson has an advice for Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ramanand Sagar's grandson Amrit Sagar gave his opinion on the under-production epic-drama.
Ranbir Kapoor is working hard to prepare for Nitesh Tiwari's movie Ramayana. However, the announcement of this film has received mixed reactions, possibly due to the negative reception of Om Raut's Adipurush, which faced criticism for altering the epic texts of sage Valmiki and sage Tulsidas. Amrit Sagar, the grandson of the late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, recently shared some advice for the Ramayana team in an interview with Indian Express on how to proceed with their ambitious project. (Also read: Sunil Lahri on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor looks smart, but will the audience accept him as Ram?)
Amrit Sagar warns against tampering Ramayana
Amrit, when asked about his views on Ranbir playing Lord Ram in the under-production epic-drama, opined, “I feel that Ramayan should be made by everybody, why not? Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan. My only thing with that is do it honestly. Don’t try and make the Ramayan like ‘Now I will make the Ramayan through this person’s perspective, or that person’s perspective. Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram, that is why it is titled Ramayan. Ramleelas have been happening in this country for centuries. And they follow the story completely.”
About Ramayana
Amrit's grandfather, Ramanand Sagar, directed and produced the Indian television show Ramayan, which was aired on Doordarshan in 1987. The series featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, and Arvind Trivedi as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Laxman, Lord Hanuman, and Raavana, respectively. Arun is portraying King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's ancient drama, while Ranbir is playing the character of Ram. Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita. Some pictures of the actors from the sets have been leaked, showing them wearing traditional costumes.
Ramayana is set to be released as a trilogy, with the first movie scheduled for October 2027. The trilogy will be created following the style of Lord of the Rings.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.