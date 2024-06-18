Sunil Lahri on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor looks smart, but will the audience accept him as Ram?

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, Ramayana, continues to create buzz for various reasons. Recently, actor Dipika Chikjlia, known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan expressed her displeasure that people keep remaking Ramayana and she said that they are making a “mess of it”. Sunil Lahri on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

And now, veteran actor Sunil Lahri aka Laxman, has come forth and shared hes views about the much talked about Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. Calling Ranbir as Ram “unacceptable to the audience,” Lahri says, “From the poster, I liked his look. It’s very nice and since he’s so smart, he will look perfect in that role. But, I don’t know how much people will accept him as Ram.”

Explaining his point, the actor reasons, “I feel that you should take someone that has no image or baggage. It works better. No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and work he ahs done. I’m sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can’t change. He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram.”

Alongside Kapoor, actor Sai Pallavi is set to step into the character of Sita, as fans also got to see her look in some leaked photos. “I don’t know how she is as an actress, I have never seen any of her work. But, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced. In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect looking face, and I don’t think Sai’s face has that perfection,” the 63-year-old opines, adding, “In Indian mindsets, all the Devis are out of this world, it should be extraordinary. I don’t know how they are going to make this actress look that attractive that Raavan would fall for her.”

Interestingly, Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Ram in the original Ramayana will now play the character of Dashrath in Tiwari’s film, and Lahri isn’t too happy to hear this. “He is crushing his own personality. If something like that was offered to me, I wouldn’t have done that. I really respect Arun, he is like an elder brother to me. For that matter, I wouldn’t have said yes to any other role either,” Lahri mentions.

After the debacle of Adipurush, asked if he is hopeful this new remake might be able to do justice to Ramayana, Lahri says everyone has their own vision and Ramayana is not any single person’s property that only they can make. “The point is how convincing you can make it. To wipe those 37 years of our Ramayana and that image, somebody has to come with a stronger content and feel to do some justice to the roles,” he continues, “With Adipurush, the content and emotions were very poor. It is a very simple story. The way you present the emotions, it has to touch the audience’ heart. So, banaao Ramayana, bilkul banao, but please don’t kill the soul of the story. If you wish to do something different, play with the technology at hand, not with the basic story.”