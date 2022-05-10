Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan reveal tradition for newlywed players in football team: They put me in front of goal...

Abhishek Bachchan has said that Ranbir Kapoor had to follow a special tradition in his first football match after he got married to Alia Bhatt. Abhishek is the captain of All Stars Football Club (ASFC) while Ranbir is the vice-captain. They played against Emirates United at the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 in Dubai on Saturday, May 7. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor winks at fan as she shouts 'I love you' during football match, fans call him 'the cutest'. Watch

It marked Ranbir Kapoor's first match since he tied the knot with Alia at their Bandra home Vastu on April 14. Abhishek said that it was a special match for all of them because Ranbir is now a married man.

Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama, "It's a special match for all of us because it's Ranbir's first match after becoming spoken for. And we have certain traditions in our team for newlyweds which we will be fulfilling today." In response, Ranbir said, "Basically they are going to put me in front of the goal, and I am going to kick lots of balls at them."

Abhishek, who celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with Aishwarya Rai last month, was also asked if he has some advice for Ranbir. He replied, "He doesn't need it. He decided to get married, she decided to marry him because they are in love with each other and that's the only thing that matters. They respect each other, and that's it."

Abhishek had also teased Ranbir about his wedding when the latter called being a part of ASFC one of the most important things in his life. Abhishek had called it a very touching comment especially since Ranbir has just gotten married.

Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi, a social comedy that released on Netflix last month. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra, a film by Ayan Mukerji that is scheduled for release on September 9. The two had started dating when they worked on the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

