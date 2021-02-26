Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are lost in love and laughter at ad shoot. See photos
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at an ad shoot with director Gauri Shinde. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot here.
While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans are waiting with bated breath to watch them in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, the couple teamed up for an advertisement. Pictures of the two from the sets surfaced online. In one of the photos, they were seen posing with director Gauri Shinde.
Alia was seen wearing a green kurta with a pink dupatta, with her hair done up in a braid, while Ranbir wore a white polo tee with matching track pants. They were reportedly shooting for a commercial for a chips brand.
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are waiting for the release of Brahmastra, their first film together. The film, which has been in production since 2018, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Its release has been delayed several times due to the heavy VFX work, with the most recent delay taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an Instagram post in 2019, Ayan talked about how Ranbir and Alia’s love is the ‘guiding light’ of Brahmastra. “And then, there were 3... from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life... the brief was simple... ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is... a love story... There has been a lot of love since then. After all, Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding Light #brahmastra #lovestory,” he wrote.
Brahmastra is touted to be the most expensive film made in India, with a budget that is ‘way over’ ₹300 crore. In an earlier statement, Ayan had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.
