Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's absence causes 'major missing' at Neetu Kapoor's birthday party. See pics

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family on Friday, but her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt could not join the party due to their work commitments. As Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the birthday celebrations, she mentioned that they are missing Ranbir and Alia on the occasion. Also Read| Alia Bhatt shares unseen photo with 'soon to be dadi ma' Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima shared a picture on her Instagram Stories that showed her hugging Neetu from behind, while her daughter Samara Sahni stood behind her. A cake was placed on the table in front of Neetu. Riddhima captioned it, “Major missing,” tagging Neetu and Alia in the post, adding RK for her brother Ranbir Kapoor. She added a pink heart emoji.

Riddhima also shared a picture with her cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Natasha Nanda, and captioned it, “Sisters.” Another picture showed the four sisters posing with the birthday girl Neetu Kapoor. She also shared a group picture in which the entire family including her husband Bharat Sahni and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan gathered around Neetu as she cut her cake. She captioned it, “Fam,” adding a red heart emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor shares pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations.

Karisma Kapoor also shared more pictures from the birthday celebrations, as well as a video in which people sang happy birthday while a cake with lit candles was being brought to Neetu.

Members of the Kapoor clan had arrived separately in London on different days for separate vacations. Alia Bhatt had earlier been in London for the filming of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone but travelled to Portugal for shooting by the time Neetu arrived.

Alia, who is also expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has now wrapped up filming for Heart of Stone and said on Instagram that she is heading back home. Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy in promotions for his film Shamshera, which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.

