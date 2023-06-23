Fans call Alia Bhatt ‘supremely pretty’ as she poses in black dress during date with Ranbir Kapoor

Mommy Alia Bhatt and daddy Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Dubai and were spotted on a dinner date together. The couple, who became parents for the first time last year, are not joined by daughter Raha on their trip. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently arrived in Dubai.

A picture from their dinner date shows both of them dressed in black outfits. While Ranbir is in a black shirt and black pants, Alia is wearing a black dress with spaghetti straps and scalloped neck. She is holding a white face mask and carrying a small sling bag. With them is a man, smiling wide at being clicked with the stars.

Fans of the actors loved seeing them together. “Aliaa is looking hot. and they both make the most beautiful couple,” wrote one. Another person commented, “Supremely pretty.”

Earlier on Thursday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo was clicked by paparazzi as they arrived at the airport and in no time their pictures and videos from the airport went viral.

Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Alia looked super cute. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a light blue shirt, pants, and white sneakers. He also sported black sunglasses. However, it's his clean-shaven look that caught everyone's attention. Paparazzi appreciated Ranbir's new look.

In one of the viral clips, a few shutterbugs can be heard saying 'nice look,' to which Ranbir asked, "Kiska look (whose look)"? When the paps took Ranbir's name, he smiled while Alia replied, “Aur mera (what about me)?”

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Brahmastra. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year.Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

