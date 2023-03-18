Ranbir Kapoor calls Uorfi Javed's fashion sense ‘bad taste’ on Kareena Kapoor's show: 'Not a big fan'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently disapproved of Uorfi Javed's sartorial choices as she is known for her unique and bold looks. It happened so at Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want where Ranbir appeared as the guest. The show was recently revived for its fourth season and Ranbir was there as a guest as a part of promotion for his latest outing, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Uorfi Javed's fashion sense.

In a segment of the show, Kareena Kapoor showed Ranbir several actors dressed in different looks and asked for his opinion. The only catch was the faces of the actors were not shown. Interestingly, Ranbir identified them correctly based on their outfits and commented on them as a ‘good’ or ‘bad taste.’

When Kareena placed a placard of Uorfi Javed in front of Ranbir, she said, “I think you know who this person is.” “Is it Uorfi?” Ranbir guessed it right. He said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…” Kareena cut him in between and probed, “Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir.” He answered, “Bad taste.”

Besides Uorfi, Kareena also showed Ranbir a placard of Priyanka Chopra. She wore a gown. Ranbir opined, "PeeCee is awesome. So, definitely good taste. I think she has a lot of carriage and she pulls it off. Because she has this self confidence. And if you have self confidence, you can pull off anything.” On the other hand, Uorfi who is quite vocal on social media, is yet to react to Ranbir's words.

Meanwhile, Uorfi is known for her bold fashion statements. She is praised as well as criticised for the same by many. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Masaba Gupta and Kangana Ranaut have talked about it as well.

During Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, Ranveer praised Uorfi and called her a ‘fashion icon.’ On the show, Karan asked the actor, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly?” He replied, “Uorfi Javed.” “Because she is in new cuts” Karan added. Ranveer reasoned, "Yeah she is a fashion icon.”