Ranbir Kapoor gives a thumbs up, Alia Bhatt smiles as they accept special gift on their African safari. See unseen pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went on a New Year getaway to an undisclosed location to ring in the turn of the year together. It has now emerged that the couple was in Africa, apparently enjoying a wildlife safari. A picture posted by an author on her Instagram has her with Ranbir and Alia at a wildlife safari in Kenya.

Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen posted a picture on her Instagram page from her wildlife safari in Kenya, showing her with Ranbir and Alia. She captioned the photo, “A chance rendezvous while on safari. Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor.” The picture has Ranbir dressed in a grey sweatshirt and Alia in a military fatigue printed top, posing with Lisa in front of a breakfast table. The hashtag on the post indicates the location to be Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

In the picture, Lisa is gifting Ranbir and Alia her book. She further wrote, “Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls (Boys Too)! - A Living Safari Guide to Kenya. I'm sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa!” She even added the hashtag ‘cute couple’ to the post.

Alia had shared pictures from their vacation on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. The pictures showed her and Ranbir as well as some pictures of lions and a giraffe. “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy,” she had captioned it, referring to the African phrase popularised by The Lion King.

Ranbir and Alia returned to India on Monday. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi fantasy epic Bramhastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Last month, at an event for the film in Delhi, Ranbir was asked when he was ‘marrying Alia or someone else’. The actor had responded, “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that.”

