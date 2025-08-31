Ranbir Kapoor had ‘self-doubt’ after failure of Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos, says Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap praised how committed an actor Ranbir Kapoor is, and shared that he stopped experimenting with his choices after the three films tanked.
Director Anurag Kashyap worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Bombay Velvet, which underperformed at the box office. Anurag, who is now promoting his film Nishaanchi, spoke about the time he made the film with Ranbir and commented on the actor's commitment to the film in an interview with Galatta Plus. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana producer says it would be a ‘failure’ if the West doesn’t like it)
What Anurag said about Ranbir
Speaking about Ranbir, Anurag said, “He commits a lot. That is the one thing that I feel responsible for. He stopped experimenting as much. [Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal] It was an experiment… he trusts his director fully. Once he trusts, he goes in fully. But there was a time period where he got into a lot of self-doubt.”
‘His commitment is amazing’
He continued, “It was a series of three films. It was my film, my brother's film [Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam], and Jagga Jasoos [directed by Anurag Basu]. So after that he suddenly stopped experimenting. But his commitment is amazing, he does not do wrong it is the director… everybody comes together to make a good film, but directors make bad films.”
All three films, which Anurag mentioned, starred Ranbir in lead roles. All these films were unsuccessful at the box office.
Ranbir was last seen in Animal, which was the biggest hit of his career. The film went on to collect ₹800 crores globally.
He will be next seen in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a two‑part mythological epic which will star Ranbir as Ram, along with Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Amitabh Bachchan (Jatayu) and Ravi Dubey (Laxman), among others. The film, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, is set for release during Diwali 2026.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.