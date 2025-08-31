Ranbir Kapoor had ‘self-doubt’ after failure of Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos, says Anurag Kashyap

What Anurag said about Ranbir

Speaking about Ranbir, Anurag said, “He commits a lot. That is the one thing that I feel responsible for. He stopped experimenting as much. [Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal] It was an experiment… he trusts his director fully. Once he trusts, he goes in fully. But there was a time period where he got into a lot of self-doubt.”

‘His commitment is amazing’

He continued, “It was a series of three films. It was my film, my brother's film [Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam], and Jagga Jasoos [directed by Anurag Basu]. So after that he suddenly stopped experimenting. But his commitment is amazing, he does not do wrong it is the director… everybody comes together to make a good film, but directors make bad films.”

All three films, which Anurag mentioned, starred Ranbir in lead roles. All these films were unsuccessful at the box office.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal, which was the biggest hit of his career. The film went on to collect ₹800 crores globally.

He will be next seen in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a two‑part mythological epic which will star Ranbir as Ram, along with Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Amitabh Bachchan (Jatayu) and Ravi Dubey (Laxman), among others. The film, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, is set for release during Diwali 2026.