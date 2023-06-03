Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a drink with Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt in unseen clip. Watch

Actor Soni Razdan remembered her late father Narendra Nath Razdan and penned a long post. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Soni shared a video giving glimpses of her father with his family members and close ones over the years. The video also gave fans several unseen glimpses from a few parties. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's grandfather dies at 94, actor pays tribute with sweet video) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan feature in a new post.

Unseen glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor was seen with his wife-actor Alia Bhatt's grandfather and her sister Shaheen Bhatt as they stood around a table. A birthday cake, for Narendra Nath, was decorated and kept on the table. Ranbir Kapoor stood behind Narendra Nath and looked at the cake.

In another part, Ranbir sat on a couch with a glass of wine as he smiled for the camera. While his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt sat on one side, Narendra Nath sipped a beverage while sitting on the other side. The video also comprised several unseen pictures of Narendra Nath from his youth till a few years ago.

Soni's note for her late father

Sharing the video, Soni wrote, "My daddy my hero. One of a kind. Original rockstar. Amazing architect. Of us and of buildings and of jokes and of just about everything….Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless."

She also added, "I am sure my talent for the performing arts came from him. He was a natural entertainer. He spent nine years in London studying architecture only because many of those years he was playing the violin for the famous dancer Ram Gopal. And that’s how my mother and he met. That would be a story for my book when I eventually write it. Eventually they married, I was born and when I turned 3 months old they came to India and started life in Bombay where I grew up and continue to live to this day."

Soni says her father ‘outlived all his friends, defied medical science’

Soni also wrote, "But daddy’s joy for life, family, jokes and whiskey is legendary. And of course his passion for painting and architecture AND music. Hang on. There was also bridge and snooker at the Bombay Gym in the mix and he was a champion at both ! Just the other day I brought him a bottle of Red Label much to the horror of his nurse. ‘Have a little tot with me’ he implored at 5.30 in the evening while we were all sipping our tea ! He outlived all his friends, probably due to the fact that he played golf 3 times a week until Covid hit. He also defied medical science on many an occasion, living with diseases that would normally fell most men but which he took as a matter of course and only as a matter of life and never death."

"Cannot imagine life without you daddy. How on earth will we manage. In grief but also in gratitude that you were our daddy, our granpa and our inspiration @tinala13 @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @jan_hertz @synncloud," concluded her post. Reacting to the note, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posted red heart emojis. Narendra Nath died on Thursday in Mumbai. He was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON