Ranbir Kapoor chats with fans on London streets, greets them with a smile and handshake during vacation with Alia Bhatt

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently flew out of Mumbai to celebrate Neetu Kapoor's 67th birthday. Now, several pictures and videos of Ranbir chatting with fans on the streets of London have emerged on social media platforms. Ranbir Kapoor posed in London during his day out.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with fans in London

In a picture, shared on Instagram by a fan named Venu Rehaan, Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a denim shirt and matching pants. He carried a bag and wore dark sunglasses. He smiled and posed for the camera. Venu shared the photo with the caption, "Look who we bumped into on the streets of London."

"Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s finest. Such a cool and humble guy. What a day." Venu shared a video in which she is seen having a chat with Ranbir who smiled and shook hands with her. He also mouthed "thank you" and touched his hand to his chest.

In a few other photos, Ranbir was seen posing in a different outfit. He smiled as he stood in front of the camera with his fans. Rabir wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and a denim jacket.

About Ranbir's vacation with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor flew out of Mumbai last week. The trio was spotted at the airport posing and smiling together for the paparazzi. Neetu clocked her 67th birthday on Tuesday. Ranbir is the son of Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor. He married Alia in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Alia, Ranbir's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in the upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be next seen in Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.