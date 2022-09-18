Ranbir Kapoor on how Rishi Kapoor would have reacted to Brahmastra: 'He was very critical of Ayan Mukerji’s work'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about what his late father Rishi Kapoor's reaction would have been for his latest release, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. In a new interview, Ranbir said that Rishi 'would have been very happy' about the box office collections as he was 'always very respectful of the numbers'. Ranbir also revealed that Rishi was 'very critical' of Ayan Mukerji’s work. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor ‘kept fighting’ with him during Brahmastra shoot)

Brahmastra has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. As per trade sources, the film has earned close to ₹200 crore nett in India and around ₹350 crore gross worldwide. This makes the fantasy action-adventure epic the highest-grossing Hindi film this year, ahead of The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Speaking with India Today, Ranbir said, “It is difficult to say because he was very critical of even Ayan’s work. But my father has always been a box office guy. He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office. I think by seeing the collections of Brahmastra he would have been very happy but he would still add that let’s see how the second weekend fares.”

Last year, at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra, Ranbir had said that Rishi Kapoor would fight with him and Ayan over the film. “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX),'” Ranbir had said.

Brahmastra features Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by director S S Rajamouli.

Fans will see Ranbir in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in theatres on March 8, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON