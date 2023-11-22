Ranbir Kapoor teases paparazzo, Rashmika Mandanna reacts when called cute; duo pose with finger hearts at Animal event

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna attended an event in Mumbai a day ahead of the trailer release of their upcoming film Animal. Several pictures and videos of the duo at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna teaches Ranbir Kapoor how to talk in Telugu while promoting Animal. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor at the Animal event.

Ranbir teases a paparazzo

In a video, shared on Instagram, Ranbir walked and told a paparazzo, "Bhai, tu chillata kyun hai itna (Bro, why do you shout so much)?" He then called the person and interacted with him. For the event, Ranbir wore a black shirt, matching pants and white sneakers.

Rashmika reacts to being called cute

Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the event dressed in a cream sweatshirt, denims and sneakers. As a paparazzo called her cute, she said 'oh' and smiled. She also interacted with them and smiled.

Ranbir and Rashmika pose together

In another clip, Ranbir and Rashmika posed together for the paparazzi. They made finger hearts as the paparazzi cheered for them. They also posed individually as well as those around them. Rashmika gave different poses and also blew kisses to those present there at the venue.

About Animal

Ranbir and Rashmika will be next seen together in Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will release in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir on Animal

Recently talking to Variety, Ranbir talked about Animal, "Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful."

He also said, "However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I believe Animal will offer a different experience altogether, and I’m excited to explore this new dimension in my acting journey."

