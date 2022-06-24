Ranbir Kapoor thought he needed ‘tangdi kebab’ in life but is happy with ‘tadka in dal chawal’ Alia Bhatt now

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Alia Bhatt at the Shamshera trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday. During a media interaction at the event, which the actor attended with co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir said wife Alia ‘loved’ the Shamshera teaser, which released on Wednesday. Ranbir also spoke about his married life, and said he could not have asked for a ‘better life partner’ than Alia. He called her the 'tadka' in his life, as per a report. Read more: Neetu Kapoor lauds Alia Bhatt, says problem starts when son becomes 'joru ka gulaam'

At the event, Ranbir reportedly spoke about his two upcoming films – Shamshera and Brahmastra – releasing one after the other. Shamshera will arrive in theatres on July 22, following which Brahmastra will be released on September 9. The actor also said 2022 was a special year for him, not only because he will be seen on the big screen for the first time since his 2018 film Sanju, but also because him and Alia married earlier this year in April.

Alia is filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London. When Ranbir was asked about her reaction to the Shamshera trailer, the actor said she had only seen the teaser, and not the trailer. “Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up, she will see the trailer,” Ranbir was quoted as saying in a Pinkvilla report.

Reflecting on his marriage with Alia, Ranbir said she was ‘everything’ to him. He said that with experience he had learnt that he needed something simple and comforting like ‘dal chawal’, and not something rich and tempting like ‘tangdi kebab’ in his life. He said Alia was the ‘tadka’ in ‘dal chawal’.

“I don't know if it's a fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films release in 45 days. Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab (spicy grilled meat), and not dal chawal (rice and dal) in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. Alia is the tadka (tempering of ghee and spices) in dal chawal, the achar (pickle) with it, she is everything, and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life,” Ranbir said.

Alia and Ranbir, who married in Mumbai on April 14, will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

