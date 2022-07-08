Ranbir Kapur interviews Ranbir Kapoor, asks if small wedding with Alia Bhatt was due to Jagga Jasoos loan

Ranbir Kapoor has been adopting a lot of unique methods to promote his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor, who will play the first double role of his career in the film, did a double role in the latest promotional video as well. Ranbir trolled himself over his films and his personal life as he took up the role of Ranbir Kapur with a U for the promo. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor says in RK Tapes he wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

In the video released by the makers Yash Raj Films on Friday, Ranbir Kapur interviewed Ranbir Kapoor on his talk show named 'The Other Kapur Show.' Introducing the actor, the interviewer said, "He is here to promote his next film, Shershah. Welcome to the show Ranveer." As Ranbir corrected him that his name is Ranbir and the film is Shamshera, the other Ranbir said, "Yeah, whatever."

The other Ranbir complimented Ranbir on his legacy-- naming his ancestors Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, before asking, "How does it feel to disappoint all of them?" The interviewer told Ranbir that he has a problem with the actor's last name, telling him that's the only reason he got his debut film Saawariya even though both of them looked the same and auditioned in a towel for the film.

Ranbir Kapur further trolled the original Ranbir, telling him that he copied Charlie Chaplin in his film Barfi, Tintin in Jagga, and Sanju in Sanju. As the actor defended his film Tamasha, the other Ranbir said it was copied from his character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which was copied from his character in Wake Up Sid. Kapur also made fun of Kapoor's 'horrible acting' in Besharam.

Things got more serious as Ranbir Kapur trolled the actor about his multiple girlfriends. He said, "I love that dialogue in Sanju-- 'meri 350 girlfriends reh chuki hain (I have had 350 girlfriends).' Was it actually in script or your hidden truth came out?" As Ranbir Kapoor said he's married now, the other Ranbir asked him if his intimate small wedding with Alia Bhatt had anything to do with the pending loans he took for Jagga Jasoos.

The other Ranbir further asked, "Alia first did Kalank, then Sadak 2, then married you. What do you think when will her bad luck end?" After the real Ranbir pointed out that Alia was 'amazing' in Gangubai, the other asked, "Are you jealous?" There were more such potshots that Ranbir Kapur took at Ranbir Kapoor during the interview, before leaving him alone and in dark to promote Shamshera.

Ranbir will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, which is scheduled for theatrical release on July 22. The period action entertainer will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON