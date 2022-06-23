Ranbir Kapoor wishes dad Rishi Kapoor were alive to watch Shamshera: 'Hope he is looking out for me, proud of me'

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his upcoming film, Shamshera, is an attempt to cross language barriers and connect with a pan-Indian audience. He added that he wished his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor were alive to watch the film. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. (Also read: Neetu recalls why Rishi Kapoor called Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘velle log’)

In Shamshera, Ranbir essays the titular role of a man, who is made a slave and later turns into a leader for the safety of his tribe. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

“I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me," Ranbir said in a press statement.

"Shamshera is I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of audience can connect to and can get entertained," he added.

Set in the 1800s in the heartland of India, the film features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It is is set for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22. The first trailer for the film is expected to land on June 24, Friday.

Ranbir also shared his anxiety and said, “Shamshera is a step towards that but the film hasn’t released yet. I am very anxious to know how people will accept me in this part but I am very excited that I got to play a part like this too.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON