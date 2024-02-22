Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara poses for paparazzi as mom Riddhima Sahni tells her to stop. Watch cute video

Ranbir Kapoor took along niece Samara Sahni to Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh's birthday party on Wednesday and the paparazzi met her again on Thursday. Samara was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday with her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara wanted to leak his phone number in her school, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals) Samara Sahni wanted to have some fun but Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was a little embarrassed.

Samara's run-in with paparazzi

Samara seemed to be in a good mood as she put her arms around her mother and even struck a few fun poses for the photographers. Riddhima was amused and a little embarrassed by Samara's antics and held her by the arm, as if asking her to stop.

Samara chose a yellow top and beige pants for her travel day, while Riddhima looks chic in a white top and blue jeans. Riddhima is Ranbir's elder sister, daughter to late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor. She is married to Bharat Sahni and lives in Delhi. She also runs a jewellery business and makes frequent trips to Mumbai to meet her family.

Ranbir and Samara attended Jeh's birthday on Wednesday with the actor's daughter Raha. Also in attendance were Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia and others.

Samara's love for Raha

When Raha was born in 2022, Samara penned a sweet note for her cousin on Instagram. “I love u Raha (heart emojis) Lots of hugs from your big sister Sam,” Samara wrote on her Instagram Stories. The same was re-shared by her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor and mom Riddhima.

Leaking Ranbir's number in school?

Riddhima made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show once and revealed how Samara tried to leak Ranbir's phone number in her school. “Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. ‘Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge’ (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, ‘Can I leak Ranbir’s phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes)’,” Riddhima said, adding that she refused.