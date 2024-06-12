Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna pens him a gratitude post: 'Thank you for your love and kindness'

Indira Krishan calls Ranbir ‘caring’

Indira took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Ranbir. In the photo Ranbir can be seen donning a light-blue half-sleeves shirt and matching jeans, while Indira wore a red kurti. She captioned her post as, “Animaling…❤️....Thank u fr ur care ,love and kindness and ur wonderful gestures Ranbirrr...costar.” Chhota Bheem actor Yagya Bhasin commented, “You are really Rockstar Mam (heart-shaped-eye and folded hands emojis).” A fan asked, “maam, it's a lovely pic, when can we expect ramayana announcement?” Another fan wrote, “Ma'am Ranbir is my forever favourite... thankyou (heart emoji) or adorable pic (heart-shaped eye emojis).” A user also wrote, “Wow... That's great... All the best (heart emoji).”

Indira Krishna Lord Ram's mother in Ramayana

For the unversed, Indira is playing the character of Lord Ram's mother Queen Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's epic according to multiple media portals. The actor previously played Rashmika Mandanna's mother in Ranbir's Animal. Prior to Indira, images of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita went viral on social media. Previously, leaked images of Arun Govil and Lara Dutta suggested that they would be playing King Dashrath and Queen Kekkei, respectively. The producers and Nitesh have been tight-lipped about the project and have not disclosed any information about the cast or the characters. Some reports claimed that Bobby Deol, Vijay Sethupathi and Sunny Deol might play Kumbhkaran, Vibhishan and Lord Hanuman respectively.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is based on the ancient epic of the same name written by sage Valmiki. A television serial starring Arun (Govil), Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri became widely popular. The show was aired on Doordarshan and became iconic for its depiction of mysticism.

Ranbir-Sai's Ramayana is expected to release on October 2027.