Randeep Hooda reacts to being called ‘rude and difficult' on sets: ‘Industry’s full of fragile glass egos, insecurities'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is best known for films like Sarbjit, Highway, Jism 2 and more, recently talked about the perception of him being “rude” or “difficult” in the film industry. In an interview with Zoom, he shared why his blunt personality was often misunderstood in Bollywood. Randeep Hooda talks about Bollywood misunderstanding his blunt nature.

Randeep Hooda on being labelled rude and difficult Randeep said that most of these assumptions stemmed from misunderstandings and the direct way people from Haryana usually communicate. He clarified that he has never had disrespectful exchanges with filmmakers, except for his fallout with Ram Gopal Varma.

Talking about how rumours spread on film sets, the actor said, “I did not realise that the mouthpiece of the chatter that goes on in movies comes from assistant directors. So when you’re getting ready and something is not right, maybe the look isn’t right or you’re not getting something correct before going to the set, and there’s an assistant director knocking every minute saying, ‘Sir, ready?’ after you’ve already told them to give you five minutes, then obviously the Jat in you comes out.”

Randeep further admitted that his blunt way of speaking was often mistaken for aggression. He also shared that because he did not socialise much within the industry, rumours around his behaviour kept growing over time.

“I think it was blown out of proportion. Also, because I was not mixing around with people too much, those Chinese whispers grew beyond their merit. The film industry is full of fragile glass egos and insecurities. I was not diplomatic. Being from Haryana, you could say, ‘Arrey, kya bakwas scene likha hai yaar,’ but I’m talking to the director, and he knows where I’m coming from. Whereas now, I would say, ‘Hey brother, listen, it’s all great, but I’m not comfortable doing this.’ But I still mean the same thing,” he added.

Randeep Hooda’s recent and upcoming projects Randeep was most recently seen in Inspector Avinash Season 2. Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the series also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rajniesh Duggal and Freddy Daruwala in key roles. The show received mixed reviews upon release and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

The actor will next be seen in Matchbox: The Movie, an American action-adventure comedy directed by Sam Hargrave. The film also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.