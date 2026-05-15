Inspector Avinash Season 2 review: Randeep Hooda packs a powerful punch in messy, cliché but gripping emotional thriller

This time, the fight is not just professional for Avinash. His son gets accused of murder, his wife leaves home demanding he quit the police force, and betrayal follows him at every step of the mission. The series tries to blend crime, action, family drama and emotional turmoil into one heavy narrative. While it succeeds in keeping viewers engaged for most parts, it also suffers from clichés and uneven writing.

In the second season of the series, Inspector Avinash returns with bigger stakes, more emotional baggage and an even darker battle between crime and law. Led by Avinash Mishra ( Randeep Hooda ), the 10-episode series follows the officer as he takes on a dangerous weapons cartel headed by Sheikh (Amit Sial) and Devi ( Abhimanyu Singh ), all while dealing with political conspiracies and personal tragedy.

A good cop drama is not just about guns, gangsters and encounter sequences. It needs tension that keeps viewers invested, emotional depth that makes the characters feel real and a gripping narrative that balances action with strong storytelling. Inspector Avinash Season 2 attempts to tick all those boxes with political conspiracies, dangerous criminals and personal turmoil at the centre of its story. While the series succeeds in delivering intensity and entertainment in parts, it struggles to rise above the familiar tropes that have long dominated the cop-thriller genre.

The show opens on a gripping note with Avinash being accused of killing three innocent students, immediately pulling viewers into the chaos. The climax also lands effectively and manages to stay unpredictable. However, the journey in between often feels familiar. Several sequences involving criminal captures and encounter planning feel heavily inspired by old-school cop dramas, making portions of the series predictable.

Where the series struggles the most is its writing. The dialogues frequently sound outdated and overly dramatic. Apart from a few impactful one-liners delivered by Randeep Hooda, most conversations fail to leave a strong impression. The storytelling also becomes messy because of the excessive number of characters and subplots. Not every character gets a satisfying arc, and some storylines feel completely forced.

One of the weakest tracks belongs to Dr Suman. Her decisions feel unrealistic and poorly written, especially considering her profession. Similarly, Adhyayan Suman’s subplot adds little value and could easily have been avoided. Rajneesh Duggal’s character, too, had potential for a much stronger narrative, but ends up underdeveloped despite the actor doing his best with the material given.

The technical execution further weakens the overall impact of the series. The sound design feels patchy in several moments, with sudden audio shifts becoming hard to ignore. The editing also lacks smoothness, as a few scenes appear abruptly stitched together, breaking the momentum and making the narrative feel uneven at times.

What works for Inspector Avinash Season 2 Despite these flaws, the performances manage to elevate the series considerably. Randeep Hooda once again carries the show with confidence and charisma. Whether it is emotional breakdowns, anger-driven confrontations or whistle-worthy action moments, he delivers convincingly throughout. His comic timing and romantic moments also add some relief to the otherwise intense narrative.

Shalin Bhanot performs well, especially in emotional scenes involving his friendship with Avinash. Urvashi Rautela surprises positively as Avinash’s wife, delivering a restrained and emotionally balanced performance. Abhimanyu Singh emerges as one of the strongest parts of the show. His villainous act genuinely creates fear and unpredictability, especially during some brutal killing sequences. Amit Sial impresses as Sheikh once again.

The background music deserves special mention for effectively heightening both emotional and action scenes. It plays a major role in maintaining the intensity and mood of the series.