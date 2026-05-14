Randeep Hooda says film set leaks are 'tragic' but often done on purpose: ‘It’s great PR’

Several Indian films and shows fall prey to social media leaks, no matter how much the makers try to hide the looks of the lead actors or details from the sets. In recent times, films like Ramayana and King have seen looks and sequences been leaked on social media. Randeep Hooda’s upcoming show, Inspector Avinash Season 2, also faced a similar issue during filming. In a recent interview with Times Now, Randeep expressed that he believes many such leaks are done intentionally and called them a “great PR peg”. Randeep Hooda talks about leaks from film sets.

Randeep Hooda feels leaks from sets are purposeful Inspector Avinash director Neerraj Pathak admitted that social media leaks during filming are the most “tragic” thing to happen in a creator’s life. He explained that such leaks are upsetting because creators spend years writing stories and designing actors’ looks.

He added, “The magic and surprise that we want to create gets spoiled, and that feels very disappointing. We do try to control it. When actors like Randeep Hooda work so hard on their looks, like he did for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and for this project as well, if a clip gets leaked beforehand, it gives away the surprise. That is really disheartening, and we always try our best to ensure it does not happen. But a leak is a leak. People behind it make money from it. It’s always a challenge.”

Randeep further explained why he feels many leaks are deliberate and said, “I have a sneaky suspicion that some of it is done on purpose, and it is a great PR peg. I feel a lot of it is done on purpose. It is tragic, but a lot of people use it to their advantage and make a hullabaloo out of it.”

About Inspector Avinash Season 2 Three years after the first season became popular among viewers, Inspector Avinash Season 2 is set to bring a darker chapter to life. Inspired by real incidents from Uttar Pradesh during the late 1990s, the first season followed supercop Avinash Mishra as he led operations against illegal arms dealers and criminal gangs.

The trailer for the second season shows Avinash’s son getting linked to a murder case. Soon, he is betrayed by the very system he once served and is suspended from duty. The series follows his struggle to protect his family while proving his innocence.

The show stars Randeep Hooda in the titular role, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala. The show is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on May 15.