‘Your story still stays with me’: Randeep Hooda pays touching tribute to Sarabjit Singh on his death anniversary

In an Instagram post dated March 2, Randeep shared an emotional message remembering Sarabjit Singh – the farmer-turned-prisoner who was mistaken for a spy – saying that his story has stayed with him even after all these years. He paid tribute to him with “respect and a heavy heart,” adding that what began as work for a role gradually evolved into something far more personal and profound for him.

Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda penned a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian farmer whose life inspired the biopic. The 2016 film traced the tragic story of a Punjab-based farmer who inadvertently crossed the border into Pakistan and spent over two decades imprisoned there. Randeep portrayed the titular role, bringing to life Sarabjit’s harrowing journey on screen.

Randeep Hooda’s emotional tribute Randeep reflected on the deeply personal significance the film came to hold for him, saying it stirred a wide spectrum of emotions. Through inhabiting the character of Sarabjit Singh, he came to grasp the true meaning of freedom, the weight of loss, and the enduring power of family as a source of hope.

The 49-year-old actor wrote, “Dear Sarabjit, your story changed me. What began as preparing for a film, became something much deeper. Through you, I felt pain, silence, courage, and hope. Being you taught me the true meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of a family that never stopped believing.”

“Your legacy lives on through…” Randeep also remembered the losses endured by Sarabjit Singh’s family, including his sister, Dalbir Kaur, and his wife, Sukhpreet Kaur. He noted, however, that their enduring legacy lives on through his daughters, who now have beautiful families of their own – offering a sense of hope and a “quiet kind of peace.”

He continued, “Since then, we have also lost the sister who fought for you with the world, Dalbir Kaur ji and your wife, Sukhpreet ji. But your legacy lives on through your wonderful daughters, Swapandeep and Poonam, who today have families of their own and are living full, settled lives. In that, perhaps, there is a quiet kind of peace, something every family that has endured pain deserves.”

He added, “Years have passed, but your story still stays with me. Some characters leave when the film ends. You never did. Remember you today with respect and a heavy heart. You will never be forgotten. Om Shanti.”