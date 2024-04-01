Randeep Hooda opens up about his bond with Salman Khan, says he advises him to 'earn more money and do more work'

Randeep Hooda is currently busy promoting his recent release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor is also getting accolades for his acting prowess in the period drama. In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Randeep spoke about his relationship with Salman Khan. (Also read: Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 9: Despite competition from Crew, Randeep Hooda film mints Rs1.5 crore) Randeep Hooda recently opened up on his relationship with Salman Khan.

Randeep Hooda opens up on Salman Khan's advise

The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor while speaking about Salman, said, “He always advises me to earn more money and do more work. He tells me if I don't build a fortune by working now, I might face troubles in the future. I have obeyed very few of them, but he always talks to me with the best interest in his heart.” Randeep also told that although he listens to the Tiger 3 actor's advise he doesn't follow it because of his different ‘thought process’. Randeep and Salman have collaborated in Kick, Sultan and Radhe.

Randeep Hooda locked himself while prepping for Savarkar biopioc

Randeep had recently dedicatd a heartfelt note to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary. He took to his Instagram handle to speak about how he prepped for his character. The actor wrote, “During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.” He also went through weight loss for the movie in order to do justice to his role.

His directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released on March 22. Randeep and Utkarsh Naithani have co-written the screenplay. It is jointly co-produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place