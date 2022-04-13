Randhir Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date: 'He's going to get married but...'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has revealed the wedding date of actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a new interview, he said that the duo will tie the knot 'around 15th'. Randhir also said that the date of the couple's reception will be decided on Wednesday. The actor is traveling to Mumbai from Goa. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates)

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday. Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara were spotted outside Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra. They were all dressed in traditional outfits. As per news agency ANI, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Randhir said, “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him). About the reception of the couple, Randhir added, “That we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide.”

Earlier Randhir had told BT, “I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK House? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of.”

On Wednesday, security arrangements outside Ranbir's house were made as several security guards were seen outside his Bandra residence Vastu setting up barricades at the main gate. The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house.

Recently, Vastu, along with Alia Bhatt's Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, a car was recently spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The film, a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

