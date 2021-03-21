Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday, calls it one of her most 'significant films'

Production houses Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment have come together for actor Rani Mukerji's next feature film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Billed as the story of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie will be directed by Ashima Chibber, known for Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Mukerji, who turned 43 on Sunday, said the announcement has made her birthday special.

The actor said that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is one of the most "significant films" of her career spanning 25 years. She made her debut with the 1996 drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

"I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centred around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country.

"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," Mukerji said in a statement.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 action-drama Mardaani 2 and is gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 next month.

Mukerji said she is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, whom she has known since her breakthrough Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) on which he served as an assistant director to then debutant director Karan Johar.

"I am happy that Zee Studios has collaborated with them on this powerful script. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over," she added.

Currently, in the pre-production stage, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

