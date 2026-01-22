Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears, thanks Karan Johar for retaining her ‘voice’ after it was dubbed in Ghulam

Rani Mukerji completed 30 years in the film industry. As she gears up for the release of her film Mardaani 3, the actor sat down with filmmaker and longtime friend Karan Johar for a chat on her journey. At one point, Rani got emotional when she recalled that it was Karan who did not think twice about the decision to let her dub her own voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

What Rani said

Rani talked about the time when Aamir Khan explained to her during the shoot of Ghulam that her voice was ‘not apt’ for the film and someone else would dub it. Rani said that the decision was definitely ‘upsetting’ for her. She added, “I could not show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player when you are part of the film… Even if there are personal disappointments it does not matter if the intent is true for the film.”