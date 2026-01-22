Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears, thanks Karan Johar for retaining her ‘voice’ after it was dubbed in Ghulam
Rani Mukerji got emotional as she recalled how she was told that her ‘voice’ was not suitable for the character in Ghulam and so it had to be dubbed.
Rani Mukerji completed 30 years in the film industry. As she gears up for the release of her film Mardaani 3, the actor sat down with filmmaker and longtime friend Karan Johar for a chat on her journey. At one point, Rani got emotional when she recalled that it was Karan who did not think twice about the decision to let her dub her own voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
What Rani said
Rani talked about the time when Aamir Khan explained to her during the shoot of Ghulam that her voice was ‘not apt’ for the film and someone else would dub it. Rani said that the decision was definitely ‘upsetting’ for her. She added, “I could not show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player when you are part of the film… Even if there are personal disappointments it does not matter if the intent is true for the film.”
Rani thanks Karan
She grew emotional as she added, “I really owe this to Karan, when we were shooting for the trailer of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… I remember you asked me whether I had dubbed my voice in my first film and if I had a problem with it and I said no, I did dub my voice. You said, ‘I love your voice!’ and I still remember it. Thanks to you Karan that I could retain my voice.” Karan kissed Rani and said that her distinct voice is a big part of her legacy as an actor.
For the unversed, Rani's voice was dubbed by Mona Ghosh Shetty in Ghulam. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and released in 1998. Eventually, Karan Johar used Rani's original voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was also released later that year. The film was a huge box office success, and it helped the audience recognise Rani's real voice.
