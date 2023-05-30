Rani Mukerji believes actor's gender has no role in film's success at box office, says good film will bring in people

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway arrived on Netflix earlier this month. The family drama, based on real events, had been released in theatres on March 17. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, featured Rani's return to films after nearly two years and did well at the box office. The actor explained that even now female-led movies continue to draw in audiences theatrically. She believed that an actor's gender does not influence how the film will perform at the box office. (Also read: Anil Kapoor watches Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with Madhuri Dixit, hails Rani Mukerji's ‘finest performance’ in review) Rani Mukerji plays the role of Debika Chatterjee in film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

What is Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway about?

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on Sagarika Chakraborty's real-life ordeal in the Scandinavian country. Her children were taken away by the Norwegian government as they thought she was mistreating them. The Hindi film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in a special appearance. It has connected with audiences both theatrically and with its digital debut on Netflix.

Rani feel female-led films can be box office draws

The actor told Mid-Day that there is space today for smaller films as well. She said, "There is constant chatter about whether women-centric films are box-office draws. Of course, they are! A good film will always bring people to the theatres, and a star’s gender has no role to play in a film’s success."

Rani also added that all films do not have to be ₹100 crore hits to be successful. She stated, "There are misconceptions about what a hit means. A film is a hit when producers make money from it. It’s not only about how much it collects at the box office; one should also factor in the film’s cost."

Rani's previous projects

Before this, Rani had reprised her role Vimmi in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. She starred in the film with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The actor has not yet announced her next project. Earlier this year, she was also seen in the Netflix docu-series The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundra. The four-episode series revolved around the life and legacy of director Yash Chopra and his studio, Yash Raj Films. The Romantics also featured an exclusive interview with Rani's husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who appeared in front of a camera after decades.

