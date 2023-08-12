Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan join 'enthu cutlet' Shabana Azmi for dinner in Melbourne. See pic

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently joined filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji in Melbourne, Australia. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shabana posted a photo from their recent get-together. They were also joined by Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram presence) Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi and Rani Mukerji pose for a photo.

Shabana with Rani, Karan, Shweta in Australia

In the photo, all of them wore black outfits. Shabana wore a black and white outfit while Rani Mukerji opted for a T-shirt and printed oversized jacket and pants. Karan Johar was seen in a suit while Shweta wore a blazer and pants. All of them smiled and posed for the camera in front of them. Sharing the photo, Shabana wrote, “In Melbourne post dinner which I joined straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet!!!”

Fans react to their photos

A fan wrote, "@azmishabana18 your enthu cutletness is one of the most wonderful things about you." A comment read, "Cute people." Another person said, "Shabana ji … you are just amazing. Thank you for being such a versatile actress. Your performance ok RARKPK is wonderful and will be remembered for years. And now you coming up with one more interesting role in #Ghoomar. I’m sure it will be wonderful." "You and Rani ma'am in one frame. I wish you both work on some project soon and we get to see real talent on screen," commented an Instagram user.

Rani Mukerji at IFFM

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, on Friday, Rani Mukerji won the award for best performance in a film - female for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She said at the event, “The topic we believed in from the beginning has proved its global impact, emphasising once again that the language of good cinema transcends all boundaries. The film shed light on the challenges faced by young immigrant families in a foreign land, an issue that has been present for years but gained significant attention with the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway."

Karan shares post from IFFM

Taking to Instagram, Karan also posted his pictures from the event. In one of the photos, he posed with Rani. He captioned the post, "These past few days I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne - I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange, your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love."

Shabana's films

Shabana was recently seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie received a positive response from the audience. She will be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

