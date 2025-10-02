Rani Mukerji recalls mom asked producer to drop her from her debut film: 'You'll ruin your film by taking my daughter'

Actor Rani Mukerji has recalled how her mother, Krishna Mukerji, reacted after seeing her screen test for her debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996). Speaking with news agency ANI, Rani revealed that Krishna asked the film's producer, Salim Akhtar, not to take her film as this would "ruin his film and go through losses." Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut as Mala in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997).

Why Rani Mukerji's mom wanted her to get dropped from debut film

Rani said her mother was initially open about her taking the acting profession. "So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes. Though after my first screen test, she found me so bad that she told the producer 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her'. Because the producer was very keen to sign me, Salim uncle (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat producer)....But my mom was smart enough to understand that I was not doing a good job. So she was like, 'I don't think you should take her'," she said.

Why Rani's father wasn't keen on her joining films

Rani also revealed how her father, Ram Mukerji, had reacted to her interest in venturing into films. "He (father Ram Mukherjee) was not keen because at that time, it wasn't very normal for children of film families to take up acting, especially girls. It was more the men who used to follow the profession, not like today, when all the children are so motivated to follow their parents' footsteps. That time it was slightly different. I don't think the film industry, in general, looked like a very feasible option to pursue as a career back then. Like, even while I was growing up, I don't think it was something to be very proud of to say in school that I'm from a film family," she added.

About Rani's debut film

Rani made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, directed by Ashok Gaikwad. The film also stars Mohnish Behl, Shadaab Khan, and Gulshan Grover. In the film, Rani played the role of Mala, a young teacher who marries a rich boy named Raj (Shadaab)."

More about Rani's family, career

Rani garnered fame from films such as Black, Mardaani, Hichki, No One Killed Jessica and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She is the cousin of actor Kajol and the wife of director and producer Aditya Chopra, who is also the chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF). Rani won her first National Award this year for Best Actress for her performance in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.