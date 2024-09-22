Rani Mukerji spends her day with kids battling cancer: ‘I feel more celebrities should take part in such initiatives’

Actor Rani Mukerji on Saturday took time off her work schedule to meet with cancer patients in Mumbai. She partnered with the charity organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association to mark World Rose Day, which is celebrated to raise awareness about cancer and to showcase solidarity with cancer patients and their loved ones. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji is ‘manifesting’ films for her and Shah Rukh Khan with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman) Rani Mukerji posed with kids in Mumbai.

Rani spent a fun-filled day with a few children who have been battling cancer. Not only did she interact with them but also cut the cake with them. She also travelled with the children in an open bus as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up in red.

At the event, she also spoke with ANI and urged people to give unconditional love to cancer patients. "I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me. With this initiative, I got the chance to spend quality time with kids who have been battling this disease. I pray to God for the recovery of cancer patients...Also, I feel more celebrities should take part in such initiatives and try to bring smiles to the faces of cancer patients. Children who are fighting this big disease are real heroes," Rani emphasised.

"We all must try to give our time to these kids, shower love on them. Our love and support will give them the courage to fight cancer...Also, with my medium, I will try my best to raise awareness about cancer. If I ever get a chance to be part of a project around this subject, I will definitely do it," she added.

On the tenth anniversary of her film Mardaani in August, the makers teased fans about the next chapter of the franchise. More details regarding the project are awaited.