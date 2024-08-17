Rani Mukerji is ‘manifesting’ films for her and Shah Rukh Khan with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman

Actor Rani Mukerji and director Karan Johar addressed the Australian parliament ahead of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM). While there, the actor said she was ‘proud’ to represent India and is ‘manifesting’ films for her and Shah Rukh Khan with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. (Also Read: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji; see pic) Rani Mukerji wants her and Shah Rukh Khan to work with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.

‘We adore them in India’

Rani started off her speech by saying, “I am proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament house along with my dearest friend Karan (Johar) and speak about the rich history of cinema that we can offer. This is truly a milestone moment in India and Australia’s cultural ties.”

She then explained how cinema has always connected people, stating that there’s no better time than now for India and Australia to collaborate on movies. Rani said, “In India our films have always brought families and communities together and now I see it happening globally. Indians living overseas have always embraced their roots through cinema. Indian cinema is at the forefront of shaping pop culture. They bring colour and happiness to people. There’s no better time than now to tell our shared stories.”

Rani then listed off the Australian celebrities she believes are adored in India, sharing, “We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann and his cinema and musicals. You have Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, who we adore in India. They have stolen our hearts with their performances and brilliance in musicals. I’m really manifesting (crosses fingers) a romance between Nichole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan. (people cheer) And, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical as well.”

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won Best Film, while Kartik Aaryan was announced as the Best Actor award winner at IFFM 2024 for his film Chandu Champion. Director Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was honoured with the Best Film Critics' Choice Award. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki won the Equality in Cinema award. Actor Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture, while music composer AR Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema.