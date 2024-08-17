Shah Rukh Khan reveals he keeps ‘some of his 300 awards in his 9-storey office’: It's not a room but a library...

Shah Rukh has a library to house his ‘300 awards’

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Dunki (2023), said, "I enjoy it (awards ceremonies). I am very shameless about this! I love getting awards. I love the ceremony. I get a little nervous if I have to give speeches. Especially with international awards, because then I need to make sure Indian cinema is presented well. I have to be on my best behaviour. I have to control my sense of humour. Because cinema for India is such an important thing.”

Asked if he has a trophy cabinet, Shah Rukh said, “I do. It’s bigger than this room! I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library.”

More about Shah Rukh's awards

The actor has appeared in more than 100 films, and earned numerous awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards. Shah Rukh, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters and Legion of Honour by the Government of France in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Some of his international awards include Malaysia's Brand Laureate Legendary Award in 2012, and UK's Global Diversity Award in 2014.

Shah Rukh has appeared in many top-grossing Hindi films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Jawan and Pathaan (both 2023).