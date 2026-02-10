Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai residence after receiving extortion threat

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken immediate steps to heighten security outside their Mumbai residence. An official letter from the housing complex to the Dadar Police Station has revealed that the couple have deployed armed personnel outside their residence. This update comes after several reports claimed that Ranveer received a threatening message via a WhatsApp voice note, in which the sender allegedly demanded crores. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have tightened security around the premises of their Mumbai residence. (AFP)

Ranveer and Deepika tighten security Hindustan Times accessed the letter sent to the Police Station, which revealed that the couple had deployed 6 armed security personnel without the ‘permission’ of the Society Managing Committee. Another uniformed police personnel is also stationed with the two actors, the letter mentions.

Meanwhile, the Committee expressed ‘serious concern’ for the safety and comfort of the other residents of the complex since the armed personnel were moving around with weapons in the lobby, gymnasium and children's area. The open letter urged verification from the police department and clarification on whether permission had been granted.

More details A report from India Today claimed that Ranveer informed the Mumbai Police after receiving the extortion threat, after which security outside his residence was immediately heightened. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently working to trace the individual who sent the voice note. Further details on this case are awaited as the probe continues.

Ranveer was recently seen in the film Dhurandhar, which became the highest-grossing film in India in 2025. The spy thriller is set in Pakistan, where Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks in Lyari. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film is available to watch on Netflix. The second part will release in theatres on March 19.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Returns. She gave birth to their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. She will be seen next in King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.