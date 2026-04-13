Ranveer Singh appears emotional after visiting Asha Bhosle's home to pay his final respects

On Sunday, Ranveer posted a picture with the singer on his Instagram Stories and paid his tribute. “Ireplaceable, incomparable,” he wrote in the caption.

In pictures and videos captured by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Ranveer was seen leaving the singer's residence and walking towards his car. Ranveer was seen getting emotional as he tried to compose himself, then got into his car without saying a word to the paparazzi.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Several celebrities and close friends arrived to pay their final tribute to the singer. Among them was actor Ranveer Singh, who was seen getting emotional after coming out of the premises. (Also read: Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Fans shower flowers as iconic singer is taken to final resting place )

Asha Bhosle wrapped in tricolour On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects continued at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites were performed at 4 PM.

Asha died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing.

Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

“It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan on his X account.